Gambia Eliminated From Chan Qualifiers

The Gambia's hope of securing their first-ever CHAN appearance was dashed on Saturday after they were hammered 4-nil by Mali in Bamako.

The home-based Scorpions who played out a goalless draw with their Malian counterparts in the first leg at the Independence Stadium in Bakau could only hold on for the first half with Mali's 4 goals coming in the second 45 minutes.

The home-based Scorpions needed only a score draw or win against Mali to progress to the second round of the qualifiers but failed in their attempts.

The first leg was not the entertaining of games with both sides being poor in front of goal and unable to create any significant goal-scoring chances.

Meanwhile, Mali have qualified for the last three CHAN finals with their best finish coming last year when they lost to DR Congo in the final.

The Gambia are one of the African sides that have never qualified for the CHAN finals.