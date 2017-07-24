24 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Eliminated From Chan Qualifiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gambia's hope of securing their first-ever CHAN appearance was dashed on Saturday after they were hammered 4-nil by Mali in Bamako.

The home-based Scorpions who played out a goalless draw with their Malian counterparts in the first leg at the Independence Stadium in Bakau could only hold on for the first half with Mali's 4 goals coming in the second 45 minutes.

The home-based Scorpions needed only a score draw or win against Mali to progress to the second round of the qualifiers but failed in their attempts.

The first leg was not the entertaining of games with both sides being poor in front of goal and unable to create any significant goal-scoring chances.

Meanwhile, Mali have qualified for the last three CHAN finals with their best finish coming last year when they lost to DR Congo in the final.

The Gambia are one of the African sides that have never qualified for the CHAN finals.

Gambia

Police React to 'False Information' On Sacking of 1st Class Constable

It has come to the notice of the Office of the Inspector General of Police that some people are posting information in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.