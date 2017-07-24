Gambia: Malaria Admission Rate Has Drastically Reduced in All Health Facilities - Health Officials

Health officials in the country have confirmed that the admission rate of malaria cases has drastically reduced in all health facilities in the country, attributing it to the country's scale up efforts to totally eradicate malaria in the country.

Health officials made this disclosure during meetings with the minister of Health and Social Welfare, Saffie Lowe Cessay, as she embarks on a nationwide formalization tour of health facilities in the country.

Accompanied by the senior management team from the ministry, the tour saw the minister and delegation visiting health facilities such as, Farafenni General Hospital, Ngayen Sanjal Health Centre Kaur, Kuntaur health Centre and Janjanbureh health Centre, Bansang General Hospital, and the regional health management team in Central River Region.

During the visits, Minister Lowe -Ceesay and team were briefed by health workers about some achievements registered as well as the challenges confronting their facilities.

In most of the facilities visited by the minister and team, it is observed that the hospital admission of malaria has drastically reduced despite the fact that, "we are in the peak period of malaria season" as in some of the facilities it is hard to see patients admitted as a results of malaria complication.

Speaking to health workers at the various facilities, shortly after a conducted tour of the facilities, Minister Saffie Lowe Ceesay stated that the main reason of her tour was to go round the country to assess some of the challenges affecting health workers and that the tour would avail her and delegation the opportunity to get first-hand information about some of the health realities on the ground in all the regions.

The ministry, she went on, is working with development partners to address some of the challenges, but are thinking to refocus on how to coordinate some of the challenges confronting the health sector.

She averred that there is capacity gap in other facilities and that the ministry will closely work to strengthen and address some facilities in terms of staff and other essential priority needs.

One of the problems hindering the sector, Health minister observed, is that people are also reluctant to go and serve in the provinces.

This, she said, one of her focus to work towards having a good housing for the doctors and also motivate them in their work while serving in the regions and facilities, saying she will talk to donors and partners in order to address some of these challenges.

While expressing delight with the good work of the health workers in some facilities, Minister Lowe Ceesay, however, noted that some of the things she saw on the ground was disheartening and would be urgently addressed.