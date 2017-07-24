Gambia: Ndigal Followers' Case Adjourned for Ruling

The case between Muhamadou Bassirou, the first 'Khalipha of Ndigal and the state, last Thursday resumed before Justice Aminata Saho-Ceesay of the High Court in Banjul, but the case was adjourned for ruling. When the case was called, Lawyer Sheriff Marie Tambedou announced his appearance for the applicants while Counsel M.T. Gomez represented the 3rd respondent and the state.

Lawyer Tambadou reminded the court of an application he made on 27th June 2017, seeking for declaration of eight points. According to him, they sought a declaration from the High Court that the applicants are not to be discriminated against by any of the respondents on account of their religion, culture and tradition and particularly in the practice of their religion, and in the manifestation of such practices in the village of Kerr Mot Hali in the Upper Saloum District, in the Central River Region or anywhere else in The Gambia.

Counsel Tambedou also advanced that he had received the 3rd respondent's brief of response in opposition two days prior to this trial. He further explained that having gone through the brief notice; he observed that the 3rd respondent didn't support his arguments with any form of evidence. He added that the respondent made baseless arguments, which would have been supported with evidence. He cited example in the brief where the 3rd respondent averred that the applicants do not pray the five daily prayers, do not observe burial or marriage in accordance with the Islamic Principles and Ethics.

Counsel M.T. Gomez, for the 3rd respondent's argued that everything she said in this case were true. She also countered the applicants' counsel on his allegation that the counsel for the 3rd respondent was trying to make fun or emotion in the brief by saying that the presence of the applicants was a threat to 'our beloved country, The Gambia.' He asserted that the presence of the applicants were a threat to the people of the country. However, she urged the court to dismiss the claims of the applicants.

The trial judge in her ruling, adopted both counsel's brief and adjourned the matter to the 12th of October, 2017, for ruling.