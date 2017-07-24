Gambia: Health Minister Embarks On Nationwide Familiarization Tour

The minister of Health and Social Welfare, Saffie Lowe Ceesay accompanied by her Senior Management Team on Thursday began a nationwide familiarization tour of health facilities in the country.

The tour is meant to update the minister and delegation on some of challenges faced by the staff of the Ministry as well as to get firsthand information on the situation of the health facilities in the country; and come up measures to address some of the challenges confronting the health sector.

The first port of call for the minister and her delegation was at the Regional Heath Management Team at Essau North Bank West, where she and delegation were received by the regional health director for North Bank West, Sutay Drammeh. There, the minister and delegation were briefed on the health situation of the region and before being taken on a conducted tour of the facilities of Essau District Hospital.

At Essau, the Minister and delegation visited the Outpatient Department, laboratory and Labour wards, Eye Clinic, and the Admission Ward of the hospital, among a host of others.

Speaking to the health workers during the tour of the facilities, Health minister stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to push the country's health sector forward in a bid to ensure effective health delivery system.

She urged the staff of the Essau district hospital and the Regional Health Management Team in North West, to always have regular meetings and plans ahead for activities, saying that is the only way to make a difference towards quality service delivery.

During her visit to the Admission Ward of the hospital, the officer-in-charge of the facility briefed the delegation on the low admission of patients at the hospital. The low admission rate, according to officials, was as a results reduction of malaria as The Gambia move fast to eliminate malaria.

From Essau District Hopsital, the minister and delegation proceeded to Kuntair Health Centre where a conducted tour of the facility was done and the officer-in-charge of the facility, Amie Bobb briefed the tour party about the situation of the facility, highlighting their constrains.

The delegation from Kuntair proceeded to Kerewan Health Centre, Illiassa Minor Health Centre where similar visits were made.

Elsewhere on Friday, Minister Lowe Ceesay and her team visited Farafeni General Hospital in the North Bank East, were the delegation was taken on a conducted tour by Dr. Mamady Cham chief executive officer of the hospital to the various departments, units and wards within the hospital.

Shortly after the tour, the minister and delegation had a meeting with the Regional Health Management Team in North Bank East, where they talked about the work and constrains affecting staff at the hospital.