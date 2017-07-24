Gambia: Gaf Regrets July 22nd Coup That Brought AFPRC to Power

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has disassociated itself with the July 22nd coup, that brought in to power the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).

GAF through a media dispatch, stated that the July 22nd Revolution was exclusively a military revolution, or better still an unconstitutional military takeover and regrets that it has never happened.

Below is the full text of the release;

"We the armed and securities services of the Republic of The Gambia and the GAF in particular are aware of the concerns of many on the potential repercussions on national security of the recently proposed celebrations of the 22nd July revolution. However, it is clearly known that the date is a military date and not much linked to any political party at the initial state. The July 22nd revolution was exclusively a military revolution, or better still an unconstitutional military takeover. It was the day the then Gambia National Army (GNA) now Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) took over power from a civilian government and ushered in the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) government".

"Better still, it could be vividly recalled when the then AFPRC seized power, it made certain promises inclusive to set a time to return power to civil authorities. This was due to the consciousness of the elites constituting the council. Unfortunately, a poly was developed and all genuine and honest personalities were eliminated, and the course of the council hijacked. All subsequent acts that ensued were derailment to the aims and objectives of the AFPRC. Since then, all the subsequent acts in the name of July 22nd were acts by a wolf in sheep clothing. It recognised its subservient to civil authority and is comfortable with that and wishes to assure Gambians that it has learnt it's lessons and convinced that the military is not suitable in politics and governance. GAF wishes to further reassure Gambians that it is an institution subservient to the current democratic government and will take all determined measures and conscious efforts to disassociate itself from the event and any other celebration connected to the July 22nd."

By this message, the release went on, the Gambia Armed Forces wishes to state in clear terms its recognition of an complete submission to the current democratic government and by extension advices against any form of celebration of the July 22nd unconstitutional Military takeover.

"The GAF shall never think in that line again. We once again apologise for the happening of July 22nd." The release concluded.