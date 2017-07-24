Gambia: CPA Sensitize Crr TAC and MDFTS Members On Child Right Issues

The Child Protection Alliance (CPA) on Tuesday July 18 organized a day sensitization forum for the Technical Advisory (TAC) and members of the Multi-Disciplinary Facilitation Team (MDFTs) on child right issues in Janjangbureh, funded by Save the Children.

Addressing the gathering, the CPA youth coordinator Lamin k. Saidy, said the sensitisation was aimed at enlightening the public on child right issues. He revealed that The Gambia government is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the African Charter on Rights and Welfare of the Children among others, noting that in the local level, there are lots of laws the government enacted such as the Children Act 2005, the Sexual Offensive Act, the Women Act, Tourism Offensive Act.

He added that the Constitution of The Gambia also guarantee the fundamental human rights of every individual including the children and it also provides issues of non-discrimination, the rights to education basically to improve the welfare of the children. He told the forum of the existence of penalties for violation of child right and these, according to him, varies, depending on law enacted on the offense.

"The fundamental issue is the outcome of the committee that look in the various country's reports in the name of general conclude observation that is given to the state when they summit their reports," he said. He said the roles of civil society organisations are very important.

He added that government human rights records are also reviewed and recommendations are taken to the state thus; people need to be aware of these recommendations and put the government to task. "This sensitization is significant because citizens should know what their government is doing," he said while commending Save the Children International for funding the project and urged other organizations to emulate it in promoting Child Right. He advised the participants to help in disseminating the information so as to enable many people to understand the importance of child rights.

Participants such as Sainey Tunkara and Lamin Cham all heaped praise on CPA for organizing such important forum. They say, the sensitization will go a long way in increasing their level of awareness on Child Right issues. They further recommended for CPA to embark more on community outreach sensitizations programmes targeting parents, students, teachers, National Assemble members and so as to increase the level of awareness on the public.