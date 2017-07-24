Gambia/Mali: Gambians Reactions to Scorpions Humiliating 4-0 Defeat to Mali

Gambians were left disappointed, dumb-founded and surprised, not just by the away-defeat, but certainly the 4-0 score line that the CHAN Team suffered in the hands of their Malian equivalents in the first round of the qualifiers for the CHAN tournament in Kenya next year.

Coach Alhagie Sarr and his charges did give a good performance in the goalless first half, if the words of the radio commentary by GRTS's Modou S. Jallow are anything to go by.

However, the second half of the game saw a different Malian side, which was able to score four goals to progress to the next stage of the qualifiers against Mauritania.

Some Gambians football commentators and followers have shared their views and take on the outcome of the game with Observer Sports, and as well what they think is the way forward for Gambian football.

Sand Wisdom Mendy, critical sports journalist reacted: "I was not surprised that the young scorpions lost to Mali. What surprised me was Mali's inability to win in Banjul. In my view the Malians were better than us in the first leg. What we must do is to start thinking of what other countries have done that we haven't done. We must go on a fact finding mission to Senegal, Mali, Guinea Conakry, Cape Verde, Mauritania and Guinea Bissau. We can definitely learn from them. I don't know all the problems but I know one thing, we haven't invested a lot in our football like others countries have. And until we put up a development plan for our football, we will continue to waste state resources. #GodBlessOurFootball."

Lamin Jassey is a former GFA admin secretary based in U.K. and keen contributor to sports development. Jassey had this to say: "I think Gambia football has more a technical issue than an administrative one. GFF and government should try and secure good technicians from around to help us get us to the Promised Land. Our technicians have been tried and tested several times but still very minimal impact has been made. Moreover, I think the federation should set a vision to get us to the Promised Land by 2024. This can be achieved if they start working from now on a bottom-up approach."

Alhagie Essa Jallow reacted: "Gambia's defeat to Mali reveals a deeper wound in our sports. Our poor showing was a result of a combination of issues we are faced with. First of all Sports is seriously underfunded and government need to increase the amount of money set aside for what can be the biggest employer for our youths. As far as football is concerned there's need to hit the reset button. Greater emphasis should be put on grassroot football by encouraging competitive primary and secondary school football across the country. Football authorities need to empower and support the numerous academies. Junior club competitions should also be introduced. Finally we should put the right people to run our sports and fight corruption in sports."

Lamin Sanneh, who goes by his Facebook name Maslam Sanneh also, shared his views with Observer Sports: "Let The Gambia take football seriously or do away from it. Football is for serious nations. No excuse for the result. The team should have won here [Banjul] and then go to Bamako and play the way they played here in Banjul. Sitting down in your home fearing to concede away goal was the most cynical tactic deployed by the coach and the staff. "The best form of defense is attack. This is a famous saying in the game so, are coaching staff not aware of this laconic saying when even football novices like us do?

I recommend the exit door for the coach and staff. Let the GFF maintain the boys, invest in team highly and prepare for another for other qualifiers."

Ebou Faye is the 2nd vice president of the GFF and he was equally disappointed. "It is a very disappointing results and the way forward is to build a U-23 squad and prepare it for future competitions."