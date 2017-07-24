Gambia: #Gambia #Football - 'The Vision 2024'

opinion

If there is any incentive for Gambian Football from last Thursday night's announcement by CAF, to increase the number of teams playing in the African Cup of Nations from 16 to 24 by 2024, is the amount of time it presents us with to be able to put our house together before the dawn breaks out.

Isn't it about time our national Football stakeholders start thinking ahead of time, so when this new Dawn breaks, we are not found wanting yet again?

For far too long we have suffered the humiliation of not even reaching the outskirts of a venue for a major football tournament, and it's about time we break this ignominious cycle. If not for anything, our love for the game deserves better a stead.

It's about time for those charged with the administration of our game and team to sit around the table and draw the blueprints for what I would call "The Vision 2024" of Gambian Football.

A five year plan that will put us on stronger footings, to ensure by AFCON 2024, Gambia will be rubbing shoulders with the elites of African Football, and those home works should begin now without delay. There's a Mandinka saying: 'if you have less tears, you start crying early'. And the English would say: "make hay while the sun shines' or 'strike the iron whilst hot'.

For too long now our teams had fallen short of the expectation or should I say the anticipation of our long suffering, football mad fans, not because we try punching above weight, but because of our lack of tactility and precociousness.

Often a times we seem to avoid planning ahead in anticipation, but expect to get the results ahead of those who have invested more thoughts in their search. It should be no surprise to neither of us that we often find ourselves helplessly in deep Seas trying to thread the high waves.

Those we watch tread their way to dry land in one sound piece, planned for that day and thus they manage to swim across the channels were we sunk. And if we are to take control of our destination in football into our own hands, we would have to break this culture of bickering and infighting within the games hierarchy and to get over our mediocrity concepts, and ensure an all hands on deck approach.

We need a big and a bold plan to finally sail us through this long standing degradation, with a whole new approach, driven by new philosophies, plans and structures for the team, and those who manage the team, along with how the team is managed, it has direction and who should be in the team. These all needs a serious rethink and a thorough overhaul.

The Football authorities need to widen their scope and start scouring the length and breadth of the country for the best young talents and start training and nurturing them through a well defined footballing philosophy of technique, endurance and adaptability.

The Gambia's football has failed time and again, not because it lacks the right talents. We have failed because we lacked the foresight to improve the capacities of the raw talents in our midst. This notion has been attested by the recent surge of untapped young Gambian players making their ways through the ranks in some clubs in Germany and other parts of Europe. The likes of Bakery Jatta at Hamburg FC and OusmanManneh at Werder Bremen. Both whom were unheard of when they were back in The Gambia. But with a bit of coaching and guidance their talents poked through the roof and are now both destined for big things in the game.

Another young talent GairaJoof, who is barely 19, is proving himself in Israel, to an extent he's already caught the eye of the Israeli Football Federation, who are monitoring his development and won't hesitate to try to entice him into shifting allegiance. Infact I was shocked to learn in a recent interview that he was never been contacted by the Gambian authorities, to atleast let him know they are aware of his progress and are monitoring. Baboucarr Steve Trawally is another exciting talent who can be the focal point of this five-year plan, with the team built around him.

Football like any other evolving situation in life requires forward thinking and advance planning. The likes of Belgium, Germany Spain, Ivory Coast and Senegal to name a few have all tried their hands in systematic talent developments, and all are or have reaped the fruits of those foresights. Recently we have seen with England, who won the U20 world Cup last month and their U21s reached the semi-finals of the European Under 21 Championship. Both Germany and Spain won the youth Championships before they went on to win big things couple of years later with almost the same crop of players.

Like the others, England's recent achievements did not happen overnight, it is part of a well designed long-term plan from the English FA, through the recently built National Football Centre at St George's Park, where young talents are being groomed into more adaptable players with better techniques and tactical nous. And already, within five years of the opening of St George's Park, there are signs the FA's investment is paying dividends for England.

The Gambia needs a similar bold plan. And by being bold, the GFF will have to look into the position of the current manager, Sang Ndong for a start to assess whether he is the right person to launch this transformational project of finding the right talents and nurture them into better players.

If you ask me I will say we need a new person, not because of Sang's failure to improve the team (that I think is down to a combination of things, not just him) but bring new personalities and ideas. Probably through the appointment of a younger Gambian manager - like the likes of Omar Sise and Tapha Manneh, who after proving himself with Gamtel, is now doing well in Liberia with LISCR FC. They can also bring in few other former players who had played at the top level internationally, the likes of Jatto Ceesay, Ba Dembo Touray, Seyfo Solly, Ebrima Dubious and others, into various technical capacity roles within both the juniors and senior team set-ups.

Whatever it may be, The Gambia's football needs a vision, guided by big and bold planning. Without this, this new lifeline will also fail to yield us our desired goal.

Author: Omar Jatta, UK