24 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: I Was Charged Several Times By RSM

By Lama S Jallow

A police first class constable attached at the Prosecution Unit at the The Gambia Police Headquarters in Banjul claimed last week that the she was charged several times by the police RSM but she had always defended herself.

Reacting to allegation on social media that she was dismissed because of her refusal to join others colleagues to Kanilai to work on former President Jammeh's farmland, Fatoumatta Jallow said the RSM did not like her and kept telling her he would make sure she is dismissed from the force.

The social media rumors indicated that Mrs. Jallow also had other pending charges while serving in the police.

The police public relations officer, Inspector Foday Conta confirmed that Mrs. Jallow has been discharged from the police because she applied for re-engagement, "but in police force, if anyone served for five years and after he/she needs to be re-engaged."

The police spokesperson said the force is a disciplinary institution and if it were re-engaging anyone, it would be up to the command to approve or disapprove the re-engagement application.

In his explanation, Inspector Conta said, to re-engage anyone in the police, the applicant's records must be checked and when it comes to discipline, there is rules and regulations for officers, which, if anyone of them is violated is chargeable.

He said if an officer is charged under the rules and regulations for more than three times during his or her service and after the completion of the five years period, that person will not be re-engaged. "This is what has happened in this case."

According to him, when they went through Mrs. Jallow's files and realized that she has more than four charges, the command felt she was not fit to continue with the force. He said this does not happened to only Mrs. Jallow. "It can happen to any other police officer who has got these charges."

