Gambia: Defence File No-Case-to Answer Submission in Sergeant Baboucarr Njie Pistol Trial

Sergeant Baboucarr Njie's defence attorney has filed a no-case-to-answer submission in his client's alleged pistol trial immediately after the prosecution announced closure of its case last Wednesday to prevent Sergeant Njie from opening his defence in the single count charge of going armed in public.

After summarizing prosecution witnesses' statements and exhibits before a Banjul Magistrates' Court, Attorney Sheriff K. Jobe said the defence is of the view that the sole issue for determination is whether the prosecution has established a prima facie case against his client for him to enter a defence. He said it is lawful that a no-case-to-answer submission can succeed in circumstances where the prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against an accused person.

He argued that to determine whether the prosecution has established a prima facie case, the only question that the court will consider is whether upon the totality of evidence before it, there is a ground to proceed with the case.

Sergeant Njie is accused of being found armed with a Helwan Pistol with eight life rounds without lawful occasion in a manner likely to cause terror to members of the public. He is charged with going armed in public, which contravenes Section 79 of the 2009 revised Criminal Code.

He was arrested by the ECOMIG forces in the country at King Fahad Mosque in Banjul where President Adama Barrow was attending a Muslim Friday congregational prayer on 10th February, this year.

Immediately after his arrest, Sergeant Njie told his arrestees that he was returning the weapon to the legitimate authority following Gambia Armed Forces' announcement for any soldier with weapon/s in their custody without order to return them.

Since the commencement of the trial, Sergeant Njie denied the charge, forcing the prosecution to call witnesses to prove their case. The prosecution called five witnesses and tendered exhibits in court.

Attorney Jobe submitted that as a matter of practice and law, a submission of no-case-to-answer may properly be made and upheld in circumstances such as when there has been no evidence to prove essential elements in the alleged offence or when the evidence presented by the prosecution has been so discredited from cross-examination or manifestly unreliable that no reasonable tribunal could safely hand down a convict on it.

He said based on the above case laws and the evidence presented by the prosecution, there is no doubt that this is a clear case in which the magistrate should uphold the no-case submission and return a verdict of acquittal.

Attorney Jobe maintained that the prosecution has not proved the essential ingredients of the offence for which his client is charged. He said evidence of the prosecution in its entirety does not or failed to prove the essential ingredients under Section 79 of the Criminal Code, saying to secure conviction under Section 79 of the Criminal Code, the prosecution must prove that Sergeant Njie had truly went armed in public without lawful order and in a manner that causes terror to any person.

"In the case, there is no evidence to establish that the accused person was illegally in possession of the arm (Pistol) and that he has caused terror to the public," he noted.

He said prosecution had woefully failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused that is sufficient enough to warrant him to enter his defence, saying the elements of the offence have not been proven and the prosecution has not established that Sergeant Njie was unlawfully armed in a manner that caused terror to anyone or the public.

Attorney Jobe said the lack of evidence linking his client to the charge is fatal to the prosecution's case, maintaining that under these circumstances and many more, if his client is asked to take the stand, he would be compelled to prove his innocence in the face of insufficient evidence against him.