Gambia: Brussels Airlines Presents Standardized Security Stamps to GID

Brussels Airlines on Thursday presented 34 new standardized security stamps to The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) at a presentation ceremony held at GID's head office in Banjul.

The items, according to Immigration PRO, are meant to enhance operations and handling of immigration issues more convenient at the Banjul International Airport (BIA).

Receiving the items on behalf of the director general (DG) of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID), Seedy Motary Touray, the deputy director general, underscored the importance of the donated items.

Touray while expressing delight over the move, described the gesture as 'worthy and timely'.

He promised the airline officials that the items would help them effectively in executing their duties at the airport.

The partnership between GID and Brussels Airlines, DDG Touray stated, is a cordial one, adding that the stamps are of standard, something he believes, will be difficult for the fraudsters to penetrate.

He continued; "On behalf of my DG and the entire immigration fraternity, I want to register my sincere thanks and gratitude to Brussels Airlines for the wonderful gesture."

Touray acknowledged that presentation of this nature is part of the airline's fulfillment of its corporate social responsibilities.

For his part, Fara Francis Mendy, the station manager, Brussels Airlines at the Banjul International Airport (BIA), emphasized that one of the key areas of Brussels Airline's concern is safety and punctuality of their passengers.

"For our passengers not be punctual on time at the airport make us having risk of making our passengers late at other destinations ahead,' Brussels Airlines station manager at BIA said.

"This is why I'm making this appeal here in order for our passengers not to come to airport late but instead be at Banjul International Airport on time".

Mendy described the partnership between Brussels Airlines and Gambia Immigration Department as a fruitful one, saying none of the institute can function without the other.

"We should be in touch with each other and find out which areas we can render support to one another. I think our relationship will grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our two institutions,' Mendy said.

He hailed immigration officials at the Banjul international Airport (BIA) including Commissioner Pa Modou Ndore as officers who are always supportive to the airliner in their work.

Other speakers at the ceremony include; Lesley Wieme Brussels Airlines' country manager The Gambia, Karamo K. Sanneh, commissioner of administration at the GID and Pa Modou Ndore, commissioner of Immigration at Banjul International Airport.

The ceremony, which was attended by the heads of various units within The Gambia Immigration Department, was chaired by its new PRO, Mamanding Dibba.