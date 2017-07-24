24 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Grants D 6,000 Bail to Alleged Thief

By Fatou Gassama

Magistrate I.O. Njie of the Brikama Magistrates' Court, on Thursday granted D6,000 bail to one Bakary Jammeh who is facing a charge with theft.

Mr. Jammeh is accused of willfully and unlawfully breaking into the poultry house of one Alieu Sowe with intent to commit a felony therein with theft, on 12th July 2017, at Kafuta. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate ordered Mr. Jammeh to provide one surety who must swear to affidavit of means to the like sum and deposit his or her national identity card with court registrar.

The police prosecuting officer, First Class Prera applied for adjournment of the matter, saying that would enable him to call his witnesses for testimony.

Magistrate Njie granted his application and adjourned the matter to 31st July.

