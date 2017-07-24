Gambia: Activista Sensitize Rural Dwellers to Reconcile

Activista Network The Gambia, recently concluded a one day sensitisation programme on democratization, political representation and reconciliation in Janjangbureh.

It was attended by youth, women, and politicians from different political parties and influential leaders, funded by International Republican Institution (IRI).

Addressing the gathering in Janjanbureh, the national coordinator for Activista, Alhagie Nyang, spoke at length on the importance of the forum, saying that it would go a long way in enlightening the public on democracy, political representation and the need for reconciliation. He pointed out that his organisation has realized that the political impasse has divided the Gambian people particularly on political and tribal lines.

According to him, he wanted people to understand that they can support different political parties yet unite; adding that the public should comprehend democracy. He appealed to the organizations to increase their funding on human right issues and democratic activities in order to increase the awareness level of the public on democracy, adding that enlightening people on democracy will help in holding the leaders accountable in what they are doing. He hailed IRI for the wonderful intervention, noting that promoting democracy will immensely contribute towards national development.

The Activista campaign coordinator Omar Danso said it's deemed necessary to enlighten the public on democratic principles as the nation was in autocratic government for 22 years.

The former GDC candidate for Janjanbureh Constituency Bamba Camara commended Activista for their efforts in trying to foster unity and cooperation in the country. "Your coming to the island for reconciliation is important," he told them, noting that it will foster and strengthen unity and cooperation among them.