Gambia: Disgusting - SESDO Elective Congress Suspended Again

For the second consecutive times, the crisis at Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation continues unresolved as the proposed elective congress scheduled for yesterday, Sunday failed to progress.

A purported phone call from the Hon. Alhagie S. Darboe, chairman of the National Assembly Select Committee on Sports, is said to have asked for the postponement of the elective congress, which would saw stakeholders elect a new executive body to steer the affairs of the zone.

The news was not a welcome one by majority of the stakeholders in the jam-packed KMC Hall, leaving the hall in disarray as war-of-word started among the stakeholders.

Modou Lamin Badgie of the KM Sports Committee who chaired the postponed congress told Observer Sports that he had received a phone call from the chairman of the National Assembly Select Committee on Sports, Hon. Alhagie S. Darboe, who had asked for the postponement of the congress because the committee had received a petition from SK East regarding the dissolution of the SESDO Committee and also taken certain measures to suspend the committee. "They [Assembly Select Committee] wants to mount an investigation and therefore wanted us to suspend the congress and they will call us [stakeholders] the soonest discuss over the matter."

According to him, there could be an interim committee to run the affairs of Serrekunda East as time is running out for the start of the 'nawettan' qualifiers and nawettan proper until the matter is resolved. "We are hopeful that this saga is resolved soon."

Badgie admitted that there is a conflict of interest in the whole saga, while reassuring that 'his committee is neutral and not siding with any party.'

Also speaking to Observer Sports, the president of the dissolved-SESDO Executive Committee, Saikou Bah, said it was disheartening seeing how the proposed congress ended up for the second consecutive time. "This is all caused by the staff of the National Sports Council, because whenever there is an issue and the KM Sports Committee takes a decision, the minority would go to the Sports Council that will side with them."

As to what he thought is the way forward, Bah suggested for stakeholders to come together and dialogue for the interest of the zone, because without that, he added, there would be people to undermine you. "I am no longer interested in serving the SESDO, but one thing that is paramount is my integrity. I want to defend my integrity."

Saikou Bah and his executive have been accused by stakeholders of embezzling over a million dalasi, which the executive vehemently denied.

On the dissolution of his executive, Saikou Bah described the move by Sports Council to dissolve his executive as 'illegitimate' because such decision, he said, should be taken by the council members and not staff who are just supporting staff. "I still see myself as the legitimate incumbent president of SESDO."

Nyawurung Koma, a football stakeholder sxaid, "I am disappointed, dumb-founded and surprised at the decision because I understand what mandate that National Assembly Select Committee has to suspend our elective congress."

According to him, it is the National Sports Council that is mandated by an Act of Law to regulate all sporting-related matters, which they did regarding the SESDO saga in consultation with the KM Sports Committee.

The outspoken stakeholder cried out loud at what he alleged as the malpractices by the dissolved-SESDO Executive Committee headed by Saikou Bah. He accused the committee of making unjustifiable withdrawals of SESDO monies for their selfish interest. "The decision from the NA Select Committee is not official but just a purported phone call. They were never interested in resolving the saga until today."

As to what is going to be the next move by the stakeholders, the defiant Nyawurung stressed that, there won't be any football at Serrekunda East until and unless the interest of the chairman of the NA Select Committee is known.

According to him, people are using their friends in government to hold Serrekunda East at ransom, while vowing to fight injustice and manipulation at SESDO. "We are disappointed with the National Assembly Select Committee on Sports, for the fact that any person can just write to them without even a letter-head and our congress is suspended. This is not what we voted for, but it seems we are going back to the previous practices of people using friends in government to get away with certain things."

Also speaking to Observer Sports, a disappointed-looking Musa Manneh, secretary general of KM Sports Committee said, he was not aware of any communiqué from the National Assembly Select Committee on Sports. "Any communiqué from the National Assembly should be official and it is disappointing to suspend the congress just because of a phone call. I am not a party to the suspension of the congress. I sacrificed a lot to have this congress go successful today."

To him, the National Assembly should have allowed the congress to go on and they can do their investigation thereafter. He advised the stakeholders to calm down and hope the saga is resolved soonest.