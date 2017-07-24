Gambia: 'Helping' Charity NGO Organises Youth Camp for Its Sponsored Students

Help for Education and Local Projects in The Gambia (HELPING) an International NGO Based in The North Bank Region of The Gambia has organized a youth camp for its sponsored students at HELPING LODGE in FassNjagga Choi from the 21st to 23rd July 2017.

The three days camp was meant to create an avenue for sponsored students to familiarize themselves with each other, expose them on developmental issues: Information Technology and Leadership Skills. It was also meant for the students to know how the charity's sponsorship program works.

Twenty seven (27) Students are drawn from Fass, Medina Serigne Mass, Pakau Ngogu, Chamen and Touba Angalleh schools.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony was the Helping's lodge manager, Mr. Buba Sowe, who welcomed the participants to the lodge and advised them to make good use of the opportunity given to them as sponsored children.

The Helping Charity national coordinator Mr. SarjoSarr delivered the keynote address to the participants on behalf of the U.K. Committee. Mr. Sarr thanked the students for turning up to what he described as a very important milestone in the work of the charity. He described the camp as platform to help the sponsored students build their capacities on Information Technology, Leadership Skills and to be aware of ongoing development issues. "The camp will also help participants effectively participate in their various schools." Sarr further advised the students to be reading their books, noting that the sponsorship program is based on both the need and performance, therefore under performance will not be accepted.

Mr. Baboucarr Nyang, the deputy board chair of the charity called on the students to be more committed with their schooling and be reading their books as they have all the opportunity to do so. "The charity is doing very thing to help you, therefore also need to help yourself" he said.

Other Speakers included Mr. Karamo Manjang, the sponsorship coordinator of the charity who shared similar sentiments. He also advised students to study hard and read their books to achieve their goals.