Former Cabinet spokesperson Mzwanele 'Jimmy' Manyi is considering legal action after #FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini allegedly called him a "lame horny old donkey" on a WhatsApp group.

Dlamini on Monday denied writing the message, saying he learnt of it through social media.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp group called Open Politics indicates how a person named Mcebo Dlamini calls an individual named Jimmy Manyi a "lazy horny stinky donkey".

"Remember how you came to Wits and you wanted to fuck Nompendulo? Remember how you gave her 40k so you can harvest her," Dlamini's message reads.

The screenshot indicates that Andile, Bantu, and Basetsana are members of the group.

Speaking to News24 via sms on Monday afternoon, Manyi called the message absolute rubbish and said he had instructed his lawyers to handle the "defamatory and character assassination assault".

Manyi, who is also the president of the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF), declined to offer further comment.

"Not sure if it's advisable to do an interview when the matter is with the lawyers," he wrote.

Dlamini told News24 he was unaware of the screenshot's origin. He "definitely" did not make the comments.

"No man, I have seen these things on social media, but I don't know anything about it. Someone might be confusing me with someone else," he said.

Dlamini did not comment on whether the Open Politics group existed or if he was a member of it.

ANC communications strategist Kay Sexwale posted the screenshot on Twitter. She declined to comment on where it had come from. Her message read:

Just landed to this sent to me by someone. I'm struggling to understand how Mcebo and Jimmy are in the same Whatsapp group ?????? pic.twitter.com/xX330DGXwj-- #SaveANC (@kaysexwale) July 24, 2017

