President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back to the country within two weeks, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State said.

According to a BBC report monitored in Abuja yesterday, Okorocha stated this as a member of a delegation that met the president in London on Sunday.

Buhari has been receiving treatment in the UK for an unspecified illness.

His absence has led to some anxiety in Nigeria, with some speculating that he might have died. Others have worried he may not be able to return to duty.

The presidency later released images of Buhari, 74, at the meeting with governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was the first time he has been pictured in London since leaving Nigeria almost 80 days ago.

Okorocha told the BBC's Newshour programme on Monday that: "I met a very hardy man in high spirits, and he's doing quite well. He has not lost his sense of humour, for which he is known for.

"So he is doing quite well and we are very pleased to see him and I think that has gone a long way to reassure Nigerians about the health of their president."

Okorocha earlier said Buhari had laughed off rumours concerning his health when asked about them.

"President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

"Buhari would be returning as soon as doctors gave him the green light, Mr Okorocha said.

The president left Nigeria on 7 May - his second trip to the UK for treatment this year.

In his absence, he has given Acting President Yemi Osinbajo full powers to act as head of state.