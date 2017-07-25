Rwanda: Nyundo Music Student Thrills Gospel Music Lovers

Gospel lovers and family members turned up in big numbers to support the young talented singer, who is a finalist at Nyundo school of Music and Arts.

The concert was more of a documentation of Mubogora's life journey in music.

Mubogora's parents were present and expressed gratitude that, regardless of what route a child of theirs takes, they can be successful as long as they follow their passion. The parents testified that their son started singing in the church when he was five years old, and thanked Nyundo music school for nurturing him.

During the concert, Rwf 652,000 was raised to support the student produce his new album with seven new songs.

Several local gospel singers also performed at the event. They included True Promises Ministries, Herman and Upendo choirs, Prosper Nkomezi, and the duo of Ben and Chance. Also, Nyundo Music Band surprised the audience with an outstanding performance.

Rev. Cadeau Gisa, from Foursquare Church in Kimironko, ministered about the blessings derived from supporting others and giving offering and tithe.