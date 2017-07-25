25 July 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Nigeria Has Highest Number of Out-of-School Children'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Murtala Adewale

Kano — The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Adamu Hussaini, has disclosed that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.

Hussaini made the disclosure yesterday at the opening of the 62nd National Council on Education (NCE) in Kano.

He said it was worrisome that the situation had adversely affected efforts to meet the sustainable development goals on inclusive education for all.

According to him, this percentage represents 10.5million of the cumulative 20million out of school children in the world.

He explained: "Almajiri-children, those of the nomadic pastoralists, boy and girl-child drop out, social miscreants, children living with disability, those of migrant fisher men and more recently, children displaced by insurgency, constitute the bulk of the affected children."

The permanent secretary lamented that investments in education is still low, despite the significant impact of both national and international intervention in the sector.

Hussaini stressed that the country's inability to overwhelm the devastating challenges of unemployment and insecurity is due to the poor state of its education.

He further explained that the Federal Government had allocated two percent of the consolidated revenue fund to the Universal Basic Education Programme (UBEP).

He said some states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are yet to access the 2015 education intervention fund.

"No nation can achieve economic prosperity without a sound, inclusive and functional education system. The security and stability of the country, to a large extent, depends on its ability to provide functional education to its citizens," he said.

He said the theme of the conference "Inclusive Education Creating Quality Learning Opportunities For All" was designed to remove the barriers that prevents pupils from participating fully in education.

The permanent secretary added that inclusive education rejects special schools or classrooms that separate students with disabilities from others, as well as discriminating against their social, civil and educational rights.

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafizu Abubakar disclosed that the state has developed a draft policy document on education to provide an all-inclusive education.

A Special Adviser, Dr. Bakare Ado Hussaini represented the deputy governor, who is also the commissioner for education.

He said when fully operational, the policy would break children's barrier in accessing quality education.

Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Education across the 36 states and the secretary for education in the FCT, head of educational agencies and institutions, as well as international development partners on education attended the meeting.

Nigeria

Nigeria's Refineries Worst in Africa - Investigation

The cost of Turn Around Maintenance of Nigeria's four refineries from year 2000 to date is nearly the total cost of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.