Nigeria: Buhari Is Homesick, Will Be Back Soon - Okorocha

The Imo state and APC stalwart, Rochas Okorocha, has said that President Muhammed Buhari may be back in the country very soon, reports BBC

Okorocha said the president is hale and hearty and he is nostalgic of coming home.

Shortly after Sunday's meeting, Okorocha had said the London visit had put the "merchants of lies" out of business.

The governor who was part of the delegation that visited Buhari in London said the president was completely unperturbed by the "cocktail of lies" but instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

He assured that there is no cause for alarm,adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

"Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time," Okorocha had said.

Buhari has been receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom since May 7 for an unspecified illness..

His absence has led to some anxiety in Nigeria.

The presidency later released images of Mr Buhari, 74, at the meeting with governors from his party. It is the first time he has been pictured in London since leaving Nigeria almost 80 days ago