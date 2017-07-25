Nigeria: Paris Club Refund - Kwara Gov Approves Additional N1 Billion for Local Govts

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the release of additional N1 billion to local government councils in the state to pay part of outstanding salary arrears owed their staff.

According to a statement by the state government on Monday, this brings to N2 billion the money the state is releasing to the councils out of the N5.1 billion it received last week as its share of the Paris Club refund from the Federal Government.

Mr. Ahmed had also earlier approved the release of N312 million to state-owned-tertiary institutions to pay salary arrears.

The governor gave the latest approval on Monday at a meeting with officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state.

He also assured tertiary institutions in the state that delayed subvention would become a thing of the past.

The governor said the councils should use the earlier N1 billion released to them to pay their workers and pensioners, while the additional N1billion should go to paying staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

Mr. Ahmed said release the release of the additional fund followed an understanding with the State House of Assembly at a meeting he held with the lawmakers earlier in the day, as the Paris Club refund receipts were state funds captured in the 2017 budget.

The governor said he and the lawmakers further agreed that some of the projects proposed for this fiscal year, such as the renovation of the indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium, payment of counterpart funding for the construction of primary school classrooms and other payments to State's pensioners and workers would be suspended in favour of the local government and SUBEB workers.

Governor Ahmed, however, emphasised that any further inflow to the state government under the Paris Club refund would be used to take care of salaries, pensions and projects that have now been stepped down.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues who were at the meeting, the State NLC Chairman, Yekeen Agunbiade, said the labour leaders were grateful to the governor for acceding to their request by approving additional fund to the local councils as this will bring relief to workers and pensioners.

Earlier on Monday, the heads of tertiary institutions in the state called to commend the governor for approving the release of N312, 191, 101.71 to their institutions to offset salary arrears of their workers.

They, however, appealed to the governor to hasten the release of the fourth quarter subvention to the institutions.