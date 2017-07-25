Rwanda: Thrills and Spills at RPF Gasabo Campaign Rally

Members of RPF-Inkotanyi in Gasabo District on Sunday gathered to celebrate achievements of the party in national leadership and also rally support for incumbent President Paul Kagame, the party's flagbearer in the forthcoming presidential elections.

The event, at Rutunga Sector, was characterised by fanfare, including a parade of horses.

The residents turned up for the campaign in big numbers to show support to President Kagame, even before he campaigns in the district.

Gasabo will host the final rally for the RPF-Inkotanyi candidate on August 2, a day before the elections kick off in the Diaspora.

The function was attended by different senior party officials, led by Pascal Nyamurinda, RPF-Inkotanyi chairperson in the City of Kigali, who doubles as the City mayor.

Nyamurinda told party members that Candidate Kagame needs their support to continue on the journey of nation building, saying that results of his leadership are all over to demonstrate Kagame's capability.

"Together with Kagame and RPF-Inkotanyi, we can celebrate weat Gasabo has achieved in the process of building the nation thanks to good governance, economic transformation, security and infrastructure development," he said.

"But we need to protect and maintain our achievements by even doing much more in the future. So, you need to show him support by turning up in large numbers at the polling stations on August 4 to stay our development course."

The district electorate said they are ready to support their candidate and are looking forward to another seven years of transformation, adding that the President has put the country in a strong position not only at the regional but also global landscape.

"Kagame is a friend of all generations be it the adults, young children and us, the youth. He has created opportunities for us," said Vedaste Uwingeneye, the manager of Isheja Cooperative, a shoemaking cooperative in Gatsata.

Citing himself as an example, he said that just a few years ago, he struggled to get a Rwf100 coin but since the Government introduced Made-in-Rwanda policy, he ventured into shoemaking and his colleagues are now leading better lives.

Today, President Kagame is set to take his campaign to Musanze, Nyabihu and Rubavu districts..