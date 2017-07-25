Rwanda: I Will Build on RPF Achievements, Habineza Tells Bugesera Voters

Democratic Green Party of Rwanda flag bearer has pledged to build on what has been achieved by the RPF-Inkotanyi government to bring positive change to Bugesera District if he wins the August 4 vote.

Habineza was campaigning in Kabukuba site in Juru Sector yesterday.

The area is a trading centre with a market and several people turned up to listen to the candidate.

"We are aware of all challenges affecting the area, there is shortage of rain, there is hunger and it took us a long time to think about sustainable response to issues affecting this district," he said.

The presidential candidate said the district has a lot of water resources such as lakes that are unexploited and that whenever it rains, water goes to waste.

He said he would promote rainwater harvesting system and use other sources of water such as lakes so that irrigation is practiced in case of drought.

"We will have advisors on agriculture at the cell and sector levels to ensure they are close enough to farmers and work with them to boost production," he said.

Habineza said, while the current government has done well in uplifting the district, including the current construction of an international airport in the area, he will build on these achievements to transform lives for the better.

He said his government will also improve school-feeding, by building on the already existing school-feeding programme which he said will also cover teachers.

Traditional healers

On health, Habineza said his government will promote traditional healing.

"The current policies do not promote traditional healers yet they play a role in ensuring better health for the citizens. We will help them acquire more skills through training and put up infrastructure for them so they have plants that manufacture traditional medicine," he said.

Habineza thanked government for facilitating his campaign rallies following a recent call by Local Government minister Francis Kaboneka to local leaders to make sure all candidates are helped wherever they campaign.

Today, Habineza is expected to campaign in Kayonza and Rwamagana districts as he concludes his rallies in Eastern Province.

Presidential elections are slated on August 3 and 4 for Rwandans living in the Diaspora and voters in the country, respectively.