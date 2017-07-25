24 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Printing of Presidential Ballots Underway in Dubai - Chiloba

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission now says the printing of the presidential ballot papers has kicked off following last week's ruling by the Court of Appeal that dismissed a challenge against Dubai-based firm Al Ghurair.

IEBC Chief Executive Officers Ezra Chiloba told Capital FM News that the Commission authorised the firm on Thursday last week to carry on with the exercise.

To ensure the process is above board, he says the Commission has already written to political parties asking them to send names of representatives who will accompany IEBC staff to Dubai for a monitoring exercise.

The media, election observer groups and religious groups will also have representatives on the trip, according to Chiloba.

