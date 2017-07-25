Somalia: Govt Rubbishes Reports of a Meeting to Discredit Top Somali Entrepreneurs

Mogadishu — Somali Government denies claims made in the Indian Ocean Newsletter - issue 1455 dated 21 July 2017

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) denies claims made in the Indian Ocean Newsletter issue 1455 (dated 21 July 2017) and published by www.africaintelligence.com.

The article, which is entitled "Struggling government sparks concern in West" is false in its assertions pertaining to the supposed statements made by the Somali Prime Minister in a meeting with three diplomats in Hargeisa where the integrity of key Somali businessmen and companies namely; Ahmed Yusuf of Hormuud Telcom Somalia, Abdirashid Ducale of Dahabshiil, and Mohamed Yusuf Ahmed of Salama Bank was discussed. T

he FGS states that no such meeting to discuss the integrity and conduct of the above mentioned individuals and businesses took place. The FGS is concerned that the ill motivated article is aimed at undermining the valuable relationship between the business community and the government. The FGS affirms that members of the Somali Businesses community have been supportive of the government's effort to stabilize the country and continue to play a critical role in the development agenda.

The Federal Government of Somalia is committed to advance the cause of peace and prosperity in the country and to this end counts on responsible media. The FGS recognizes and is committed to protect the right to freedom of expression but at the same time cautions against publishing false and deliberately misleading information.