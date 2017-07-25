Eritrea: Ambassador Saleh Presents Credential

Asmara — The Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries has presented credential to President Peter Mutharika as none-resident Ambassador to Malawi.

In the meeting held on 21 July in Lilongwe, Ambassador Saleh conveyed President Isaias Afwerki's good wish to the Government and people of Malawi and expressed Eritrea's readiness to reinforce ties of mutual cooperation.

President Peter Mutharika on his part expressed his country's readiness to strengthen relations of mutual cooperation between his country and Eritrea.

Malawi which got its independence in 1964 from the United Kingdom is located in the South Eastern Africa and borders with Zambia, Tanzania and Mozambique.