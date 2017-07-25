25 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Ntoroko Shooting - Suspect Dies in Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Lt. Col Richard Muhangi, the commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces 3rd Mountain Battalion, died at General Medical Hospital in Bombo.
By Felix Basiime

Lt — Col Richard Muhangi, the commander of the Uganda People's Defence Forces 3rd Mountain Battalion who was recently charged with the murder two suspects in Ntoroko District has died.

Muhangi died at General Medical Hospital (GMH) in Bombo where he had been admitted as a result of injuries he sustained in the shootout with the victims last month.

Muhangi was arrested last month together with the Ntoroko District Police Commander Gerald Atuhairwe and the District Internal Security Officer Brian Babishanga on allegations of killing Erasmus Irumba, a resident of Nyakasenyi village and Richard Siet Kanyoro, a resident of Budiba in Ntoroko District.

It's alleged that the suspects shot Irumba and Kanyoro at close range using AK47 rifles on allegations that they were selling guns.

The Army spokesperson for second division Major Peter Mugisa, attributed the death of Muhangi to over bleeding.

"The deceased sustained injures on the thigh and hands forcing doctors to amputate his leg," Mugisa said on Monday. "However, Muhangis death does not indicate the end of the said case. It will have to proceed with the rest of the culprits."

He said Muhangi will be buried in Mbarara.

Atuhairwe, Babishanga and three other police officers Abdul Kyarimpa, Ivan Bakasaba and Irema Saulo Balimpa are currently on remand at Katojo Government Prison on charges of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.

They will reappear in court on Thursday.

Uganda

Consumers Not Happy With New MTN Data Offers

On July 4, Uganda's largest telecommunication firm; MTN, announced changes in price and volumes for some of its internet… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.