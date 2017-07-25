Uganda: Ntoroko Shooting - Suspect Dies in Hospital

Photo: Daily Monitor

Lt. Col Richard Muhangi, the commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces 3rd Mountain Battalion, died at General Medical Hospital in Bombo.

Lt — Col Richard Muhangi, the commander of the Uganda People's Defence Forces 3rd Mountain Battalion who was recently charged with the murder two suspects in Ntoroko District has died.

Muhangi died at General Medical Hospital (GMH) in Bombo where he had been admitted as a result of injuries he sustained in the shootout with the victims last month.

Muhangi was arrested last month together with the Ntoroko District Police Commander Gerald Atuhairwe and the District Internal Security Officer Brian Babishanga on allegations of killing Erasmus Irumba, a resident of Nyakasenyi village and Richard Siet Kanyoro, a resident of Budiba in Ntoroko District.

It's alleged that the suspects shot Irumba and Kanyoro at close range using AK47 rifles on allegations that they were selling guns.

The Army spokesperson for second division Major Peter Mugisa, attributed the death of Muhangi to over bleeding.

"The deceased sustained injures on the thigh and hands forcing doctors to amputate his leg," Mugisa said on Monday. "However, Muhangis death does not indicate the end of the said case. It will have to proceed with the rest of the culprits."

He said Muhangi will be buried in Mbarara.

Atuhairwe, Babishanga and three other police officers Abdul Kyarimpa, Ivan Bakasaba and Irema Saulo Balimpa are currently on remand at Katojo Government Prison on charges of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.

They will reappear in court on Thursday.