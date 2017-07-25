Uganda: P-Square, Juliana and Sheebah to Perform At Uganda Festival in Vegas

Nigerian singing duo, Paul and Peter Okoye alias Psquare are the latest recruitment to the already star studded side performing at the Uganda Festival in Las Vegas, USA.

The news of their Las Vegas performance was confirmed by Peter Okoye via his official Instagram account.

"September 3, Las Vegas confirmed," shared Peter Psquare.

The Uganda Festival is an annual event dubbed the summer's ultimate event in USA, it is organized by Ugandans living in North America under their umbrella UNAA Causes. This year's event will be hosted at Aria Resort in Las Vegas starting August 31 to September 3.

Psquare join a series of Ugandan artistes; Juliana Kanyomozi, David Lutalo, and queen of the dancehall, Sheebah Karungi who have already been confirmed to perform exclusively at the three day fete.

Other artistes include; Geoffrey Kigozi alias Geo Steady of the Viola fame, Naava Grey, King Saha, Minah Izah and UK based Ugandan artiste Ang3lina.

Mr David Muwanga, the head of operations for UNAA Causes said that permits for all artistes and entertainers for the festival have been acquired and approved.

"The festival is becoming the biggest stage for Ugandan culture around the world with an opportunity of rubbing shoulders with the world's best talents, we are excited to lead the way in promoting," Mr Muwanga said.

Delegates that will have registered by 31 July will part with a special promotion entrance fee of $150 (Shs 540,000) for Psquare and all entertainment for the three days.

The festival will be hosted by KFM's Malaika Nyanzi, Capital FM's Sophie Tattu and Diaspora based Nancy Muga.

NTV's Maurice Ochwo, Brian Mulondo, NBS TV's Agatha Lowash, and Magic HD TV's legendaru David Kazoora will make part of media personnel to cover the event.

Meanwhile the UNAA Causes will also use the festival to launch the Diaspora Entrepreneurship club to pool resources for investment in Uganda and USA. It will start with a business networking dinner on August 31 and continue through Friday for the Business Power Lunch.

There will also be a fundraiser runway fashion show hosted by Ugandan New York based model Amiito Stacey Lagum, alongside African beauty queens including Miss Uganda Leah Kagasa.

Designer clothes will be auctioned during the event with proceeds used to provide clean water to Ugandans back home.

The festival will be climaxed by dance parties, pool side parties, themed cocktail dinners and adventurous tours around Vegas attractions.