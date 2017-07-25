Sudan: FAO, Government Sign Food Security Programme

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Sudanese government signed on Monday a four-year Country Programming Framework (CPF) worth 72 million US dollars.

According to a press release emailed by FAO here on Monday, the 2017-2020 CPF provides for collaboration in enabling policy and institutional environment for food and nutrition security, sustainable agriculture and natural resources management and disaster risk management and resilience-building.

FAO press release cited Sudanese Minister of Agriculture and Forests Abdul Latif Mohamed Ahmed al-Igaimy, who signed for the Sudanese government, as saying: "The CPF represents the commitment of FAO in assisting the Government in its efforts to achieve national development objectives and to achieve food and nutrition security for the population."

According to the press release, FAO representative in Sudan, Babagana Ahmadu, said in the signing ceremony that: "FAO rolls out its four-year programme after a broad-range of consultations with the government, UN Agencies, partners and civil society, to define the development priorities for the collaboration between the Government of Sudan (GOS) and FAO in the fields of agriculture, food security and natural resources."

FAO has already sourced US$ 17 million, out of US$ 72 million that is required to implement the programmes and projects that are proposed in the Framework, the press release read.

It quoted Ahmadu as saying: "We will continue working with GOS to mobilize the remaining US$ 55 million through FAO's Technical Corporation Programme (TCP) and Trust Funds from development partners, as well as from the Government's budgetary allocations."