2 July 2017

SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudan: FAO, Government Sign Food Security Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Sudanese government signed on Monday a four-year Country Programming Framework (CPF) worth 72 million US dollars.

According to a press release emailed by FAO here on Monday, the 2017-2020 CPF provides for collaboration in enabling policy and institutional environment for food and nutrition security, sustainable agriculture and natural resources management and disaster risk management and resilience-building.

FAO press release cited Sudanese Minister of Agriculture and Forests Abdul Latif Mohamed Ahmed al-Igaimy, who signed for the Sudanese government, as saying: "The CPF represents the commitment of FAO in assisting the Government in its efforts to achieve national development objectives and to achieve food and nutrition security for the population."

According to the press release, FAO representative in Sudan, Babagana Ahmadu, said in the signing ceremony that: "FAO rolls out its four-year programme after a broad-range of consultations with the government, UN Agencies, partners and civil society, to define the development priorities for the collaboration between the Government of Sudan (GOS) and FAO in the fields of agriculture, food security and natural resources."

FAO has already sourced US$ 17 million, out of US$ 72 million that is required to implement the programmes and projects that are proposed in the Framework, the press release read.

It quoted Ahmadu as saying: "We will continue working with GOS to mobilize the remaining US$ 55 million through FAO's Technical Corporation Programme (TCP) and Trust Funds from development partners, as well as from the Government's budgetary allocations."

Sudan

Minister for Minerals Says Sudan Would End Imports of Mercury By 2020

The Minister for Mineral, professor Hashim Ali Salim, said new alternative for mercury now widely use in gold extraction… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.