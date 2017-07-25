Sudan: President of the Republic Directs Student Support Fund to Concern With All Student Sectors

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has instructed the National Student Support Fund to provide support to all sectors of students in all areas of the Country.

This came during his meeting in the Republican Palace, Monday with the Fund's Secretary-General , Professor Mohamed Abdalal Al-Nagarabi in presence of Minister of Presidency of the Republic.

Professor Al-Nagarabi said that he briefed the President of the Republic on implementation of the President's directives regarding expanding the Fund services to include students of the higher, general and technological education as well as his directive concerning providing houses for universities lecturers.

He pointed out that the meeting reviewed the achievements of the Fund during the past period and projects for the stage to come , indicating to plans and programs put by the Fund to enable it to fully carry out its role.

It is worth mentioning that the Students Support Fund has 160 towns providing housing for 262,000 students.