24 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Informed On Overall Situations in Blue Nile State

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir was briefed on overall security, political and development situations in the Blue Nile State.

This came during his meeting with Governor of Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin Hamad and presence of Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Fadul Abdalla Fadul and Minister Federal Government Chamber, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim.

The Governor said in press statements that he briefed the President of the Republic on progress of agricultural season, the target area of 2900,000 fedans to be cultivated and the development and services establishments that would be inaugurated by President of the Republic during his visit to the State next month.

" Blue Nile State is witnessing security stability," the Governor underscored , indicating to developmental projects that contributed to achievement of stability.

