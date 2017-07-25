24 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Iraqi Charge d' Affaires Reiterates Firmness of Sudan-Iraq Relations

Khartoum — The Iraqi Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Mohamed Tamir has reaffirmed strength of the Sudanese-Iraqi ties.

Tamir told SUNA on sidelines of celebrations marking liberation of Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq, from Islamic State (IS) organized by the Iraqi Embassy and community in Sudan, that Sudan and Iraq are linked by deeply rooted and strong relations , commending the significant role being played by Government and people of Sudan in supporting the Iraqi community.

He added that Government and people of Iraq appreciate Sudan's supportive stances to Iraq.

The Iraqi diplomat called for concerted efforts of the two countries to counter terrorism and maintain stability and safety of their people.

" We are celebrating liberation of Mosul these days in our second Country-Sudan- which enjoys stability and peace," Tamir said, commending support being provided by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry to Iraqi community in Sudan.

