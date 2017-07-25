Sudan: Minister of Education, WB Country Director Discuss the Bank Support to Education in Sudan

Khartoum — Minister of Education, Asya Mohamed Abdalla has underlined importance of Basic Education Promotion Project in developing education in the Country.

She called for more support from World Bank to complete projects that contributed to enrollment of large number of pupils in educational institutions.

Receiving the WB Country Director, Carolyn Turk, in her office. Monday, in presence of Director of Department of Basic Education Promotion Project, Hashim Hamza, the Minister of Education indicated to importance of the five-year plan(2018-2022) hammered out by the " Planning Directors Workshop" which was held recently.

The WB Country Director, on her part, unveiled that Sudan has become eligible for the WB support , but, she added, more efforts are still needed by Sudan to provide effective programs.