Uganda Cranes Will Miss Micho

The drama series starring Micho Sredojevic and Fufa inevitably moves into another day.

A meeting that was supposed to summarily inform the country on Micho's future as Uganda Cranes coach yesterday instead manufactured more speculation.

"The parties have agreed that Fufa CEO Edgar Watson talks to the agent of the Uganda Cranes coach Micho over the matters," read in part a Fufa statement regarding Micho's threats to quit over unpaid wages.

The meet at Fufa was attended by Micho himself, Fufa president Moses Magogo, vice presidents Justus Mugisha and Darius Mugoye, and Watson.

"Fufa and Micho will release a statement after the CEO has held discussions with the coach's agent.

"Following this statement, Fufa requests the public to disregard any speculations about this matter."

Behind the scenes

Indeed, Fufa would kill to control the narrative, here. But Daily Monitor can reveal that for the status quo to remain, certain things must yield from the meeting between Watson and Micho's agent, Ivica Stankovic.

"The conditions for Micho's stay, and for him to leave were well laid out, with Fufa reportedly acknowledging what they owe the coach," intimated a source close to the talks at Fufa, "Those conditions must be met to determine the coach's next move."

This newspaper was not able to see the conditions in the document Watson and Stankovic must decode.

But that Micho, 47, really loves the Ugandan job is not in question. Here, he enjoys a good relationship with most fans and where wields a lot of power.

With a steady of flow of income, and on time, Micho would rather stay here but the Serb feels unappreciated for his commitment to the cause, yet he believes his works deserve much more.

Among things his agent Stankovic will demand from Watson is first; clear all arrears (he earns slightly $10,000 (Shs36m) per month, get some security on future payment parameters, and of course table the offers Micho has from elsewhere. Fufa is said to owe Micho close to $60,000 (Shs216m).

Impressive Cranes tenure

Once Stankovic and his client agree to the new terms, whether pro or against staying, he will either pack his bags and leave or wear his kit and head to the stadium to prepare for Cranes next assignment.

Micho had said on Saturday he would call a press conference within 48 hours and announce he is staying or leaving, but after the meeting with Fufa yesterday, the Serb has settled for diplomacy.

However, no matter the outcome of this impasse, Micho's works with Uganda Cranes, as Fufa president Magogo has been on record acknowledging, will remain the brightest in the country's football since 1978.

His shortfalls aside, Micho has turned Uganda into a formidable force that even powerhouses have to think twice before confronting them.

Previously, a game against an African powerhouse was almost a foregone conclusion that the Cranes would be run over. Even though the gap is still there, it is slim.

Any trip outside the country was almost a guaranteed loss. As a matter of qualification fact, Uganda had only won twice on the road before Micho came. That is in 2001 in Malawi and 2011 in Guinea Bissau.

The Serb, who replaced Scotsman Bobby Williamson in May 2013, has since led the Cranes to an unprecedented nine away competitive victories. Such grit and game management is what Uganda would miss if Micho left.

Actually, the 1-0 victory over Cape Verde in June was Uganda's third in the last five away Cup of Nations qualifying games.

In all, Micho has overseen 85 matches, 51 of them competitive. He has recorded 29 victories in competitive games, representing a 56.86 per cent winning rate.

