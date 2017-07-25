Kenya: Presidential Debate - Can't Hunt for Your Goat With People Who Ate It

Nairobi — 'Vote for me and corruption will be a thing of the past' - is the promise of Dr Japheth Kavinga, one of the eight presidential candidates.

He is a man who says was born in a small poor village in Kitui County and says he will mark the end of graft in the country that has crippled most sectors of the Kenyan economy for decades.

"I am Independent, uncompromised and I do not belong to the cartels or any interest group," he said on Monday, during the first presidential debate.

"I can tell you, if you are imagining of taking public coffers, please start packing because a new sheriff will be in town."

His message to the corrupt is: "You will be tried in the public and you will not run for office."

"I will make sure that corruption is a thing of the past and it is a history," Dr Kavinga declared.

He says he will rekindle the hope for Kenyans in the Diaspora, who want to invest in the country but have always had reservations due to graft.

Kavinga also says he intends to reduce taxes in a bid to control the spiralling cost of living.

"I want to give you (Kenyans) money back to your pocket," he stated.

According to him, the war on corruption remains a problem because of "lack of will."

Of the six candidates who were expected to attend the first tier debate, only three turned up.

They were Thirdway Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and Prof Michael Wainaina - also an independent candidate.

Aukot on his part promised to be a "benevolent dictator."

"Kenya needs a no nonsense leader, we have become such an indisciplined nation."

Prof Wainaina dismissed both Jubilee and NASA political affiliations saying they had not shown any 'interest' to fight graft.

He related graft to a goat, "which we has been eaten. But we are looking for it through the help of those who ate."