Kenya: Real Housewives of Atlanta Star 'Opens Legs' During Wedding to Kenyan Husband

Photo: Nairobi News

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton with her Kenyan husband Gerald Mwangi.

American reality TV star Shamea Morton over the weekend surprised her Kenyan in-laws with an open leg dance.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was wedding her Kenyan husband Gerald Mwangi when she pulled of the dare-devil dance move.

She first did a back and front 180 degree pose before lying down and opening her legs wide.

Shamea was dancing at her wedding reception held at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki.

She was donning an African peplum top and a black hot pant when she pulled off the move to the amusement of guests.

CHEERING HER ON

Her friends from Atlanta filmed the dance while cheering her on.

Shamea indulged in a West African mix while dancing with two other female dancers.

Her husband, Mwangi, was seated right in front of the dance floor while enjoying the moves from his celebrity wife.

At some point during the dance, the reality star’s bust almost popped out but she readjusted her top and went on.

Shamea and Mwangi held their grey and peach themed destination wedding that was attended by among others the Real Housewives of Atlanta crew.

The bride chose a mermaid gown with an illusion neckline for the church ceremony and had two evening gowns, a strapless sweetheart neckline one and a halterneck shimmery one.

Her friends shared moments of the lavish wedding on Instagram.