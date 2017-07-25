25 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Real Housewives of Atlanta Star 'Opens Legs' During Wedding to Kenyan Husband

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton with her Kenyan husband Gerald Mwangi.
By Mwende Kasujja

American reality TV star Shamea Morton over the weekend surprised her Kenyan in-laws with an open leg dance.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was wedding her Kenyan husband Gerald Mwangi when she pulled of the dare-devil dance move.

She first did a back and front 180 degree pose before lying down and opening her legs wide.

Shamea was dancing at her wedding reception held at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki.

She was donning an African peplum top and a black hot pant when she pulled off the move to the amusement of guests.

CHEERING HER ON

Her friends from Atlanta filmed the dance while cheering her on.

Shamea indulged in a West African mix while dancing with two other female dancers.

Her husband, Mwangi, was seated right in front of the dance floor while enjoying the moves from his celebrity wife.

At some point during the dance, the reality star’s bust almost popped out but she readjusted her top and went on.

Shamea and Mwangi held their grey and peach themed destination wedding that was attended by among others the Real Housewives of Atlanta crew.

The bride chose a mermaid gown with an illusion neckline for the church ceremony and had two evening gowns, a strapless sweetheart neckline one and a halterneck shimmery one.

Her friends shared moments of the lavish wedding on Instagram.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.