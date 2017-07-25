Sudan: UNISFA Calls for Restraint in Abyei

Abyei — The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) calls for restraint and calm among communities in the Abyei Area following a violent incident on Saturday that left eight people killed and one person injured.

In a press statement today, UNISFA expresses its condolences to the families of the victims who were killed in an ambush along the Goli-Todach highway, some 27 km from Abyei town.

UNISFA said its troops have conducted search operations, as well as an investigation into the incident, but the perpetrators have proved elusive so far.

The UN force has stepped up its security measures on the highway leading to Amiet. "Troops apprehended two persons and confiscated arms, ammunitions and a grenade," the press release reads.

The ambush took place four days after the reopening of the trading activities at the market of Amiet. "The Amiet common market has become a vital economic hub for Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities," UNISFA explains.