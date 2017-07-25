24 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UNISFA Calls for Restraint in Abyei

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abyei — The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) calls for restraint and calm among communities in the Abyei Area following a violent incident on Saturday that left eight people killed and one person injured.

In a press statement today, UNISFA expresses its condolences to the families of the victims who were killed in an ambush along the Goli-Todach highway, some 27 km from Abyei town.

UNISFA said its troops have conducted search operations, as well as an investigation into the incident, but the perpetrators have proved elusive so far.

The UN force has stepped up its security measures on the highway leading to Amiet. "Troops apprehended two persons and confiscated arms, ammunitions and a grenade," the press release reads.

The ambush took place four days after the reopening of the trading activities at the market of Amiet. "The Amiet common market has become a vital economic hub for Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities," UNISFA explains.

Sudan

Minister for Minerals Says Sudan Would End Imports of Mercury By 2020

The Minister for Mineral, professor Hashim Ali Salim, said new alternative for mercury now widely use in gold extraction… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.