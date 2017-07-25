Kampala — High Court judge Margret Oguli-Oumo has ordered that the 19 people arrested on suspicions of murdering former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi be immediately subjected to an independent medical examination to ascertain their torture allegations while in custody at Nalufenya.

Justice Oguli ruled that the African Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation of torture victims should carry out the examination and furnish court with a report detailing the name, age, diagnostic method, findings and recommendations of the doctor in respect to each suspect within 2 weeks from today.

Justice Oguli expressed doubt as to whether the doctors at Luzira prison where the suspects are now detained can really file an independent medical report with court.

The judge noted that she has had the opportunity to see the suspects entering court with support of sticks and concluded that a medical examination which may exonerate police of torture acts should be carried out.

The judge also made directions that the environment under which this medical examination is going to be done should be carried out free from any security personnel who may inflict any form of intimidation to the suspects.

The suspects filed their application through human rights lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuzi seeking orders compelling government to subject them to a private medical examination for the injuries they allegedly sustained in Nalufenya following their arrest.