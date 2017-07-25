Uganda: Sacco Boss Forced to Withdraw Court Order

Tororo — Members of Kasoli Tenants Cooperative Savings and Credit Society (Sacco) in Tororo Municipality have forced their chief executive officer, Mr Stephen Ogwang, to withdraw a court order blocking Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from compensating individual owners of properties and the subsequent demolition of the structures.

The structures are located in Kasoli slum, Tororo District.

The angry members led by Mr Jimmy Alia Apumeri stormed Mr Ogwang's office at the weekend and forced him to write a consent note recommending the withdrawal of a court order issued by High Court.

No consultations

The members claimed that the management led by Mr Ogwang did not consult them on securing a court order blocking SGR from conducting its activities in the area.

"We were not consulted yet we are members who make up the Sacco. The leaders made a wrong decision to run to court without our awareness, any decision made is subject to general assembly, which we are party to," Mr Apumeri said.

The members also forced the management to apologise.

Last week, High Court in Mbale issued an interim order in favour of Sacco leaders, refraining SGR or its agents from interfering with the housing project until December 6, when their main case challenging the impending demolition will be heard.

Mr Ogwang, however, explained that they are not against development as claimed by some members but sought court order to block any activity on the project site because SGR had started acting contrary to the original agreement.

"We are not opposed to the development but we want government to compensate the Sacco and we pay our members because some of them have running loans," he said.

He explained that SGR decision to compensate individuals will make it difficult for the Sacco to recover the loans.

"The members owe the Sacco more than Shs3 billion in loans," he noted.

Mr Sam Omusolo, one of the members, however, said if the management knew that there are members with running loans, it would have called for the general assembly to see how the money can be recovered.

The SGR wants to compensate individual owners of the land and the property to pave way for construction of the railway line, but the Kasoli SACCO management is opposed to individual compensation.

Mr David Magabe Alele of the SGR said they are considering compensating individuals not Sacco.

"The issues concerned with who owes loans to the Sacco, is not our business," he said, adding that they have started a fresh verification and validation exercise of individual claimants.

Demolition

Upon completion of the compensation process, the SGR is set to raze down 92 housing units constructed with joint funding from government and other development partners.

The first phase of the project commenced in 2013 with construction of 92 housing units.