Kenya: Dida to Skip Presidential Debate

Alliance for Real Change (ARC) flag bearer Mohammed Abduba Dida says he will not participate in Monday's presidential debate citing media bias.

Mr Dida was expected to face off with five other presidential candidates in the first round of the debate slated to start at 5.30pm.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are scheduled to debate at 8pm.

Earlier on June 30, Mr Dida sued Debate Media Limited and the Media Council of Kenya, the organisers of the presidential debate over categorisation candidates in two groups.

The candidate, who is vying for the country's top seat for the second time faulted the media for discriminating candidates and having a 'hidden' agenda.

"God rejected their first presidential debate.. God again frustrated their deputy presidential debate and today's debate will just be an empty podium," he said.

Mr Dida, who spoke in Isiolo town before heading to campaign in Kinna said he will not be part of the "unfair discrimination".

Already, adverts for the debate asking Kenyans to send in questions for moderators to ask the eight presidential candidates have been running on television and radio stations.

He said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared all the eight presidential candidates hence they should be treated equally by being on the same stage.