Kenya: William Ruto Says Raila Odinga 'Planned' Mau Evictions

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday took his campaigns to Nakuru County, where he accused Nasa flagbearer Raila Odinga of being the architect of the Mau Forest evictions.

The Deputy President, who toured Tinet and Rongai, rode on the emotive Mau Forest issue to ask residents to turn out in large numbers on August 8 and vote for the Jubilee Party.

In Tinet, Kuresoi South, Mr Ruto asked the residents, who are largely members of the Kipsigis community, not to vote in the opposition National Super Alliance, saying Mr Odinga was behind their eviction from the Mau Complex.

"Do not gamble with Raila Odinga. He is the same person who kicked you out of your homes in the Mau in 2009," said the DP, who spoke in Kalenjin throughout.

Mr Ruto criticised the opposition for panicking ahead of the polls.

DATE CHANGED

"These people did not play their game well. They are now regretting and running up and down in a bid to have the polls date changed," he said.

Mr Ruto waded into the controversy surrounding the multi-billion-shilling Itare Dam and told off Mr Odinga, who has opposed its construction.

"We are aware that a big population is still facing water shortage and the government has since set aside Sh32 billion for the construction of the Itare Dam and Sh4 billion for the Chemususu Dam," said Mr Ruto.

He dismissed claims by Mr Odinga that the Itare Dam would lead to drying up of water sources in the region, saying they are baseless.

"We involved highly skilled scientists on the project and we have no doubt about it. I am also a scientist and I understand the issue very well," he said.

ZAKAYO CHERUIYOT

He asked Kuresoi South residents to vote out the MP for the constituency, Mr Zakayo Cheruiyot, who decamped to Nasa.

Mr Ruto donated Sh1 million to Kapkembu Secondary School in the constituency for the construction of a laboratory.

He pledged an additional Sh3 million for the expansion of a school farm.

The DP later flew to neighbouring Rongai Constituency, whose inhabitants are mainly internally displaced persons.

COMPENSATION

He promised compensation for more than 1,000 families ejected from the eastern part of the Mau Complex more than five years ago and 2,000 families, former workers of the Alphega Sisal Farm, associated with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who were evicted.

Mr Ruto took issue with the Opposition's election-related court cases, saying, after the collapse of all the cases, Nasa has now turned to claims that the government plans to rig the polls.

"They have been moving to court to oppose manual backup, BVR (biometric voter registration) kits and printing of ballot material. They are now trying to block elections from taking place on August 8. We would like to inform them that the elections date must be August 8," he said.