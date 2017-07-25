25 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: V-Ball - Rwanda Team Qualify for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda men's volleyball team has qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations that will be held in Cairo, Egypt from October 16-22.

Paul Bitok's men qualified with one match still to play against Kenya, which was due to be played on Monday evening.

Rwanda booked their ticket after winning the second game against Uganda 3-1 in the FIVB Africa Zone Championships that ended last evening at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The continental event will also act as the final qualification round for the 2018 FIVB World Championships that will be held in Japan from September 30 to October 21. Only the top two teams in Egypt will earn the ticket to represent Africa.

On Sunday evening, hosts Rwanda defeated Uganda 3-1 (25-23, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-21), after both teams had won their opening matches against South Sudan and Kenya respectively on Saturday.

Rwanda came from four points behind to win the first set 25-23 and went on to easily take the second 25-17, thanks to the hard work from Flavien Ndamukunda, who provided excellent serves. Fred Musoni on the block as well as Laurence Yakan, Christophe Mukunzi and Placid Sibomana also proved pivotal in the game.

Uganda fought back to win the third set 25-19 before Rwanda upped their game to claim the fourth set 25-21.

"I'm happy to see many young players on the team that have made tremendous progress, but we need to keep working to make them better for the future. Today, it was about managing the last points and keeping concentration until the end," Bitok said.

Rwanda won the first match against tournament debutants South Sudan 3-0 (25-18, 25-13 and 25-17). Elsewhere on Sunday, Kenya beat South Sudan 3-0 (25-17, 25-16 and 25-15).

Bitok's team is likely to be joined by Uganda, who were scheduled to face winless South Sudan by press time and were expected to win, while victory for Kenya against Rwanda would mean that all three teams finish with two wins and the top two teams could be decided on other grounds.

Rwanda

Rwanda Concludes Agreement for New Bugesera Airport

With the backing of the African Legal Support Facility, the Government of Rwanda has taken a concrete step toward… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.