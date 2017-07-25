Photo: Nyasa Times

President Peter Mutharika and former minister George Chaponda (file photo).

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the party is still strong in all the four regions despite some few individuals joining the opposition parties and arrest of its vice-president responsible for the party's Southern Region George Chaponda will not affect it.

DPP's spokesperson Francis Kasaila said DPP the party will sill form government again after 2019 elections and President Peter Mutharika will win again with another landslide victory in the forth coming 2019 Tripartite Elections.

"As a party, we are not shaken by some disgruntled individuals who are joining opposition political parties. Let me also assure Malawians that DPP is still strong in all the four regions of the country and we are set for another landslide victory come 2019 elections," he said.

Commenting on the arrest of arrest of former Cabinet minister Chaponda by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Kasaila said every person is innocent until proven guilty by the court of law.

He said the arrest of Chaponda will not affect party operations in the Southern region.

"Dr Chaponda is still our member and DPP's president for the southern region. His arrest will not affect party operations in any way. He is not the first politician to be arrested," said Kasaila.

He said the arrest of Chaponda signals President Peter Mutharika's quest for independent governance institutions, including the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"The President has always said that he does not want to take this country back to one-party system of government, where people were being arrested anyhow.

"It is important that these bodies be given ample time to do their investigations independently, not just arresting people for the sake of it," DPP spokesperson said.