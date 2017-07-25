Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor

People wait to register their SIM cards at an MTN service centre in Kampala recently.

Kampala — On July 4, Uganda's largest telecommunication firm; MTN, announced changes in price and volumes for some of its internet (data) packages resulting in concerns by customers and the regulator, the Uganda Communications Commission.

The changes relate to MTN's internet bundles - a service that gives its users access to social media services like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter (SWIFT). These bundles are available in three validity options - 24 hours, 7 days or 30 days.

Under the new arrangement, some bundle volumes and prices were changed and social platforms offered on some bundles shifted.

One outstanding feature for all bundles is that they are no longer unlimited like they were before July 4. In other words, it was a data "all you can use" package depending on the bundle purchased either for a day, week, or month. Under the new changes, the higher you use the higher you pay. It appears the changes have not gone down well with some customers.

"Today I load social bundles of Shs 2,500 and get 350Mbs but in just a day they are finished," says Simon, "those days they would remain for seven days."

Simon wants the unlimited bundles back and he is not alone. Since the new changes took effect on July 4, MTN customer care officers have been busy on the company's social media platforms advising customers on how to manage data usage.

"Y'ello Julius, how long they (social bundles) last depends on content accessed, you can manage this by disabling auto downloads and streaming/playing multimedia content, plus SYNC synchronisation," one message from Edwin, a customer care officer reads in part.

When asked to explain the reasons behind changes in their social bundle offers, MTN's General Manager for Legal and Corporate Affairs, Anthony Katamba, on July 12, told The Independent that MTN made the changes "to make it easy for our customers to enjoy our internet social bundles."

Katamba said that under the new arrangement, they have created a single social media bundle for major platforms - WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter - which was not the case before.

He said that majority of their customers were buying bundles for one social media platform which proved expensive as opposed to the new arrangement where five top platforms have been combined into one to make it user friendly.

"Any Ugandan who has analysed the new changes will appreciate that we have good offers on the market," Katamba said.

UCC seeks clarification

MTN's issues with the regulator; the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) appear more complex. In a letter dated July 7 to MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, the UCC Executive Director, Godfrey Mutabazi seems to suggest that the regulator is concerned that MTN did not seek approval for the changes.

Mutabazi notes that the telecommunications (tariff and accounting) regulations No. 27 of 2005 requires that all tariffs are filed with approval from the regulator.

The same requirement is reflected under article 8 of MTN's license for the operation of the telecommunication system and article 18 thereof which provides for non-compliance with this provision as a ground for suspension or termination of the license.

Mutabazi also notes that the commission is mandated under section 5; 1 (e) of the Communications Act, 2013 to regulate rates with a view to protecting consumers from excessive tariffs and to prevent unfair competitive prices.

He directs MTN to submit the most up to date schedule of retail pricing for all regulated services and products available on its platforms. The commission further demanded that the company provides a detailed justification for all price changes for the past 12 months, for which the commission was not notified by close of business on July 12. It is not clear if UCC is concerned about the new MTN pricing model. However, this is not the first time MTN is changing its pricing and UCC has not raised any major issues in the past.

At the time of going to press, officials of MTN and the regulator were set to hold a meeting to deal with the matter at hand.

Katamba said the law requires them to inform the commission about the offers and not seek approval. According to him, the social bundles MTN is offering are a service or promotional offering which are not supposed to be approved by the UCC.

"A bundle is an offer and not a data charge; it is all about a billing method," Katamba said.

In response, Mutabazi said that the commission had moved in to protect customers who had raised complaints about the new offers.

There is also concern from the MTN side that the UCC letter was written on July 7 but only got to their office by email (as soft copy) on July 11 (Tuesday) at 6:30pm.

"We are shocked that the letter circulated in the media before it even got to us," Katamba said. "We are not shaken; we will handle this in the normal professional way."

Katamba explained that MTN is a big player in Uganda's telecom sector and has been compliant with the law evidenced by their quarterly submission of reports to UCC.

"We have always had a good working relationship with UCC," he said, "We know what we are doing is correct."

Mutabazi admitted that there could have been anomalies in sending the letter to MTN in terms of time and the method, but said the most important thing was for the company to respond to complaints raised by customers.

Apart from MTN, Mutabazi said that the commission plans to act on other telecom companies acting without approvals.

Ibrahim Bossa, the head of consumer affairs at UCC told The Independent on July 17 that UCC got to know about the new offers after monitoring complaints on social media and through their customer care service lines.

Bossa said that the Uganda Communications Act, 2013 is clear and states in part that operators have to notify the regulator about any offers (promotions and more) to their customers to enable the commission monitor and block actions that would distort the market.

He urged telecom firms to be more transparent and engage their customers on new offers and innovations before they are put on the market for use. He confirmed that a meeting had been scheduled between MTN and UCC.

****