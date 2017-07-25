Sudan: New Cholera Cases Recorded in North Darfur, El Gezira

Kabkabiya / Tamboul — The Kabkabiya Hospital in North Darfur received 30 new cholera patients over the weekend. The wards of the Tamboul Hospital in El Gezira are overcrowded.

A volunteer reported to Radio Dabanga from Kabkabiya that the 30 patients came from villages and the camps for the displaced near the town. Seven of them died on Saturday.

The hospital is currently treating 44 cholera patients. "The wards are overcrowded and the medicines were almost finished," she said.

The source added that the hospital's nurses embarked on a strike because they have not received their their overwork dues for months.

The Sudanese Doctors Committee reported that two people died of cholera at the Tamboul Hospital in El Gezira, south of Khartoum.

In a press statement on Sunday, the Doctors Committee said that more 100 people were admitted to the hospital in "extremely complicated conditions, despite health authorities' attempts to provide medicines and beds to the patients."

The Committee further reported that only three doctors are working at the wards in the Tamboul Hospital.