24 July 2017

East African Business Week (Kampala)

Uganda: Stanchart Reloads Priority Banking

Kampala — Standard Chartered Bank has re-launched its Priority Banking Customer Value Proposition (CVP), which awareness campaign will take three months unveiling several offerings and benefits.

According to Israel Arinaitwe, the Standard Chartered Bank Head of Retail Banking, Priority Banking is their premium banking client segment that focuses on providing banking solutions with their signature service to the affluent clients.

He said with the Priority Banking Customer Value Proposition, one gets Visa Infinite Debit Card that offer complementary access to over 800 airport lounges worldwide, multi travel insurance cover and extended warranty on purchased items.

"The client also has access to 24-hour concierge services that provide you with a personal assistant who can be reached digitally or by phone, get Hilton hotel Gold Membership and access to the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection of over 900 hotels," said Arinaitwe.

He said with Priority Banking, one gets airport meet and assist service, 35% discount on AVIS and 7% discount on Agoda.com when booking global hotels.

He said they lend Ush1.5b or the equivalent in foreign currency for the sole purpose of acquiring residential property.

"In this case, we extend up to 90% of value of the property capped at the maximum loan value. Clients also have the option to release equity from property they already own for access to funds that they can then invest elsewhere," said Arinaitwe.

He said they work closely with some of the best property developers in the market to give their clients the best possible propert options.

"We shall offer US$ Home Loans at an interest rate of 8% (4% below their prime lending rate of 12% p. a) taken before 30th September 2017," said Arinaitwe.

Arinaitwe said clients travelling, working overseas or relocating can take advantage of their international network for their global banking, wealth and property financing.

