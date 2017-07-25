24 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: PM Issues Forms Committees to Implement National Dialogue Outcome

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Monday issued a decree on the formation of committees to implement the outcome of the National Dialogue Conference.

Lt Gen Bakri who is the National Prime Minister, said in the decree that the Deputy Premiers and the heads of the sectors at the Council of Ministers, should follow up the implementation each in their own sectors.

The decree stipulated the formation of three committees: the General Policies committee to be headed by Professor Hashim Ali Salim the Minister for Minerals, the States Committee to be headed by Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim the Minister for Federal Governance Chamber, and the Justice and Legislations committee to be headed by the Minister for Justice, Dr. Idris Ibrahim Jamil.

The committees are inclusive of all political forces that are participating in the National Accord Government.

Sudan

Minister for Minerals Says Sudan Would End Imports of Mercury By 2020

The Minister for Mineral, professor Hashim Ali Salim, said new alternative for mercury now widely use in gold extraction… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.