Sudan: PM Issues Forms Committees to Implement National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Monday issued a decree on the formation of committees to implement the outcome of the National Dialogue Conference.

Lt Gen Bakri who is the National Prime Minister, said in the decree that the Deputy Premiers and the heads of the sectors at the Council of Ministers, should follow up the implementation each in their own sectors.

The decree stipulated the formation of three committees: the General Policies committee to be headed by Professor Hashim Ali Salim the Minister for Minerals, the States Committee to be headed by Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim the Minister for Federal Governance Chamber, and the Justice and Legislations committee to be headed by the Minister for Justice, Dr. Idris Ibrahim Jamil.

The committees are inclusive of all political forces that are participating in the National Accord Government.