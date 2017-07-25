Cameroon: African Synergy - First Ladies Donate Hospitals Equipment

Seven medical structures in the country received gifts last Friday in Yaounde.

Within the framework to reinforce and improve the operational capacities of certain health structures in Africa, the First Lady of Cameroon, Founding President of African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering, Mrs Chantal Biya, through the Pan-African NGO, donated diverse gifts to some seven health structures in the country. During the handing over ceremony to the health establishments, last Friday, July 21, 2017 at the headquarters of African Synergy, the Executive Secretary of the organisation, Jean Stéphane Biatcha, said the event marked a concrete implementation of the partnership between African Synergy and the Canada-Cameroon-West Africa Chambers of Commerce (CCCCAO), Honorary Consul of Cameroon in Montreal, Yasin Jason Erdem.

After CCCCAO signed a partnership agreement with African Synergy in 2014, with focus on reinforcing and developing assistance to the vulnerable population particularly in the fields of education and health, the Canadian partners have on three different occasions in April 2014, March 2015 and December 2015 donated medical materials, hygienic products and school equipment to children. Last Friday's donation was the fourth of its kind. The gifts, which are made up of hospital beds, examination tables, nightstands, office materials and sundry equipment were distributed amongst the Mother and Child Centre of the Chantal Biya Foundation in Yaounde, the Yaounde Central Hospital, Sa'a District Hospital, Nanga Eboko District Hospital all in the Centre Region, the Sub-Divisional Medical Centre of Dimako in the East Region, the New-Bell District Hospital in the Littoral Region and the Integrated Health Centre of Menlen Zamane near Djoum in the South Region.

While hoping that the gifts will enable the different structures to reinforce their reception capacities and quality of services, the Executive Secretary of African Synergy stated that other health structures will have the opportunity of being beneficiaries when the circumstances will permit. Through the dynamic leadership of Mrs Biya, Jean Stéphane Biatcha said African Synergy will pursue its support to public authorities by offering quality health care services to the destitute population. He used the podium to reiterate the call by the First Ladies of African Synergy to all nation and international partners to emulate the example of CCCCAO. The event which was attended by many dignitaries, amongst them the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea, a delegation of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) and members of the diplomatic corps was spiced with comic relief and musical entertainment.