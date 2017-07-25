Cameroon: Cité Des Palmiers Hospital - Leveraging Service Quality, Quantity

The public will from July 25-29 enjoy free consultations as part of Open Door Days activities.

"Our work is to save and preserve lives. Money received from the World Bank helped us to continue to leverage service quality and quantity. Two years ago we received 900 patients per day but as from 2016 the number has risen to 200 per day," Dr. Célestin Zam-Ngono Essomba, Director of the Cité des Palmiers Hospital, revealed to reporters in Douala Wednesday as part of activities towards the hospital's Open Door Days to run from July 25-29.

Placed under "Service Quality for the Well-being of Patients," the Days will be an opportunity for the public to receive free consultations for tooth and ear problems, skin diseases, diabetes, cancer, tuberculosis, HIV, etc. Service quality has risen from 30 per cent when the health establishment was still on the Minimum Activity Package (PMA) to 96 per cent with a 3 per cent rejection by supervisors with the start of the Performance Based on Financing (PBF). Community appreciation stands at 92 per cent. Improvement has been made in the area of technical services, pediatric, gaenycology, dermatology, laboratory, general surgery, massage, vaccination, prenatal consultation, etc.

Staff on duty have been doubled for the period. Over 400 people are expected to turn up, also to discover services the structure offers, ask questions for clarification and make proposals for improvement. Created in 1990 as a dispensary, Cité des Palmiers Hospital covers a population of 3,000 scattered through out Dikahe, Cité des Palmiers, Beedi.