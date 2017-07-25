25 July 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM - Exits Tabora, Enters Singida Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abby Nkungu in Singida

PRESIDENT John Magufuli is expected to arrive in Singida Region this morning for a one day official visit.

Briefing journalists here yesterday on the President's visit, Singida Regional Commissioner (RC) Dr Rehema Nchimbi said the president is scheduled to officially inaugurate the 89.3 km Manyoni - Itigi -Chaya tarmac road.

She said the inauguration ceremony would be held at Itigi in Manyoni district.

The RC says the launch would be conducted starting 9.00 am, and that all important preparations were ready calling for Manyoni and neighbouring Ikungi district residents to turn up for all-important event.

The Manyoni - Itigi - Chaya tarmac road which stretches up to neighbouring region of Tabora was constructed by a Chinese Company, Sinohydro Corporation Ltd at a cost of 109.6bn/- only.

President Magufuli has finalized official tours of Kagera, Kigoma and Tabora, where among other things, he launched several projects worth billions of shillings.

Tanzania

Tourism Operators Decry Sharp Fall in Number of Visitors

Despite Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) reports, which suggest a big number of tourists visit the country, tourism… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.