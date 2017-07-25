PRESIDENT John Magufuli is expected to arrive in Singida Region this morning for a one day official visit.

Briefing journalists here yesterday on the President's visit, Singida Regional Commissioner (RC) Dr Rehema Nchimbi said the president is scheduled to officially inaugurate the 89.3 km Manyoni - Itigi -Chaya tarmac road.

She said the inauguration ceremony would be held at Itigi in Manyoni district.

The RC says the launch would be conducted starting 9.00 am, and that all important preparations were ready calling for Manyoni and neighbouring Ikungi district residents to turn up for all-important event.

The Manyoni - Itigi - Chaya tarmac road which stretches up to neighbouring region of Tabora was constructed by a Chinese Company, Sinohydro Corporation Ltd at a cost of 109.6bn/- only.

President Magufuli has finalized official tours of Kagera, Kigoma and Tabora, where among other things, he launched several projects worth billions of shillings.